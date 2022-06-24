Olympic 1500m finalist Jake Heyward tells BBC Sport Wales he feels in a much better place in 2022 after a 'rollercoaster of emotion' around the Tokyo Games.

The 23-year-old came back from an Achilles injury just in time to earn selection for his first Olympics, where he finished ninth in the men's 1500m.

The Cardiff athlete is now aiming for a bumper summer which includes the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships.