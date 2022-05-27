'Wheelchair backflipper' Lily Rice has been named in Wales' Para-swimming team for the Commonwealth Games.

The 18-year-old from Pembrokeshire became only the second woman in the world to land a backflip in a wheelchair back in 2017, and went on to become world champion in wheelchair motocross (WCMX).

She took up swimming again after watching the Tokyo Paralympics, and qualified for the Commonwealth Games less than eight months later.