The Cheerleading World Championships take place this week in Orlando, Florida.

Team Wales have four squads participating, youth, junior, adaptive and senior, and it is the first time a youth team will be attending from Wales.

The World Championships were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the last World Championships, cheerleading is now a recognised sport by the International Olympic Committee, meaning it has the status to be considered for future Olympic games.

It is an exciting prospect for cheerleaders around the world, who could have the chance to represent their country on the biggest sporting stage.