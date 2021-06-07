'Doctors said I'd never do sport' - two-time Paralympian Sugar
Laura Sugar tells BBC Sport Wales how a doctor once told her parents she would not become a sportsperson because of her club foot.
But she says she is grateful for them continuing to encourage her to do sport in spite of this advice.
The 30-year-old is now preparing for her second Paralympic Games in her second sport after the former sprinter was selected for the paracanoe team at Tokyo 2020.
She also won sixteen caps for Wales in hockey.