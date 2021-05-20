Eleven-time Paralympic champion Tanni Grey-Thompson says there are still "a huge number of questions" over athlete safety at this summer's rearranged Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The Olympics are just over two months away but opposition in Japan is mounting over the event going ahead.

Tokyo is under a state of emergency because of a rise in coronavirus cases.

Baroness Grey-Thompson - one of Britain's most successful Paralympians - also believes it is "unfortunate" the Games were not postponed until 2022.