Badminton player Jordan Hart explains why she decided to switch allegiance from Wales to Poland.

The Pembrokeshire athlete - ranked 62 in the world - has moved to Warsaw to train and will represent Poland in future competitions.

The 26-year-old believes it is 'nigh on impossible' to be a full-time athlete from Wales.

Badminton Wales said it respected Hart's decision but was 'disappointed'.

Read more: A difficult but good decision - Jordan Hart