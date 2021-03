Giselle Gorringe is a rising skiing star who is being coached by four-time Winter Olympian Chemmy Alcott.

Before retiring in 2014, Alcott recorded five top-10 World Cup finishes and is the only able-bodied female Briton to have won a run in a skiing World Cup downhill race.

In Welsh skier Gorringe she is now helping the next generation of British skiing talent.