A former army paramedic - who was paralysed after being hit by a car - is attempting a solo swim across the English Channel.

Nerys Pearce, 38, says she ended up '18 stone and bedbound' after the accident in 2008. But after rediscovering a love of sport she went on to compete in multiple events at the Invictus Games in 2016 and Commonwealth Games in 2018.

On Wednesday she will try to complete the 21-mile crossing from Dover to Calais using only her arms.