Is this man the UK's next Shore thing in the UFC?

  • From the section Wales

Last year Jack Shore was described by UFC president Dana White as the "hottest prospect out of the UK".

After going 11 fights unbeaten as an amateur, Shore made a victorious debut in the UFC when he tapped out Nohelin Hernandez in Copenhagen last September.

The 25-year-old next faces Aaron Phillips at UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi on 15 July.

Throughout last summer, BBC Sport Wales was given behind-the-scenes access to Shore's training camp ahead of his UFC debut. This is how a boy from Abertillery in south Wales became one of the most exciting talents in MMA.

