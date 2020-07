From temperature checks to social distancing, this is how elite athletics resumed in Wales.

Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls have been taking part in controlled sessions in Cardiff with strict new safety measures in place.

400m runner Owen Smith told BBC Sport Wales it was an 'odd feeling' but he was just happy to be back on a track again.

