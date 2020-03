Recalled Wales prop Rob Evans says he is hoping for a few more funny moments with England front-rowers Joe Marler and Kyle Sinckler at Twickenham.

Evans, 27, says Sinckler told him a few jokes in the last Wales and England match and he calls the Harlequins prop a "good and funny bloke" who he "does not mind".

After missing out on the World Cup, Evans makes his first Wales start since the Grand Slam winning match against Ireland in March 2019.