Former Wales wing Mark Jones says joining the Crusaders coaching staff in New Zealand is a "dream job".

Jones will fill a defence role in the Crusaders backroom staff where he is joined by Andrew Goodman (backs) and Jason Ryan (forwards), while Scott Hansen has replaced Brad Mooar as assistant coach.

For Canterbury in the Mitre 10 Cup programme, Jones has been named as backs coach where he will work alongside Reuben Thorne and Mark Brown.