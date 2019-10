Jack Shore hopes to fight again in the UFC early next year after his impressive debut victory in Copenhagen on Saturday.

The bantamweight inflicted a rear choke-hold on opponent Nohelin Hernandez who was forced to tap-out in the third round.

Shore made a big impression and picked up a cheque for $50,000 (£41,000) for the performance of the night in Denmark.

The 24-year-old Welshman's performance prompted UFC president Dana White to call Shore "the hottest prospect" in the UK.