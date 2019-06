Wales midfielder Will Vaulks was earning just 33 pence a week at Scottish side Falkirk after being released by Tranmere as an 18-year-old in 2012.

After three years and more than 130 appearances, he joined Rotherham for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old was a surprise call up for Wales' friendly win over Trinidad and Tobago in March and made his competitive bow in the Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia.