Five-time women's world champion Rachel Atherton overcame the “worst weather” she has ever experienced to triumph at the UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup in Fort William.

The 31-year-old, who lives in Machynlleth in Wales, is racing on her own bike brand this season. She posted a time of 5 minutes 15.560 seconds to top the podium ahead of Australian Tracey Hannah (5:17.171), who had qualified quickest.

Atherton climbed above fellow Wales-based rider Tahnee Seagrave - who suffered a bad collarbone injury in a practice crash at the Scottish venue - to the top of the overall standings following two of the eight rounds.

Frenchman Amaury Pierron won the men's race in 4:26.578 with Danny Hart the highest placed Briton in fifth.