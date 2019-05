Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb has been drawing inspiration from Gareth Edwards’ famous try for the Barbarians against New Zealand in 1973 ahead of representing the invitational side against England at Twickenham on Sunday.

Edwards’ spectacular score in Cardiff is often regarded as the greatest try ever scored and Webb can’t wait to pull on the Barbarians jersey for the first time this weekend.

Webb will start for the Barbarians in the men's match after the women's game in an historic double-header.