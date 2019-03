Former world champion Non Stanford reveals why she left her UK training base ahead of the 2019 World Triathlon Series.

Stanford, 30, left one of the main centres of British Triathlon - the Brownlee Centre in Leeds - to join an international group of elite triathletes under new coach Joel Filliol.

The Welsh triathlete says she's in the best shape 'physically and mentally' she's been in for two years and gave BBC Sport Wales a behind-the-scenes look at her winter training camp in Fuerteventura.