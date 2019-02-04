Former world champion triathlete Non Stanford reveals to BBC Sport Wales why she left one of the UK's leading triathlon centres to join an international training group.

The 30-year-old from Swansea - who came fourth at the 2016 Olympics - left Leeds in December after eight years and now trains under world-renowned coach Joel Filliol.

Stanford says her previous focus on 'self-coaching' was partly to blame for her years of injury struggles and believes new coach Filliol can help her reach the top of her sport again.