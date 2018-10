Inspired by Jade Jones winning gold at London 2012, Welsh teenager Lauren Williams is already making waves in the taekwondo world.

The 19-year-old from Caerphilly is a two-time European champion and is aiming for another gold at this weekend's Manchester Grand Prix.

Williams - who also won the London Grand Prix in 2017 - says she has had an injury-affected season but hopes she can perform when it matters on Friday night.