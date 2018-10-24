BBC Sport Wales catches up with 14-year-old Charlotte Harris as she prepares to take up an ice hockey scholarship in Canada.

Harris, from Ystrad Mynach, has only been playing the sport for four years.

She's already represented Great Britain under 18s as the youngest in the squad and will now spend the next three years at the Ontario Hockey Academy.

The teenager is dreaming of becoming the first Welsh woman to play in the semi-professional Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL).

