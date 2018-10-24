Britain’s next mountain bike world champion?

  • From the section Wales

BBC Wales Sport meets Tahnee Seagrave, the downhill mountain biker going for World Championship gold in Australia next month.

Twenty-two-year-old Seagrave was born in Croydon, but moved to Wales after spending most of her childhood in the French Alps.

She talks about winning her first World Cups this season, riding for her father's team and inspiring other women to get into the sport.

The 2017 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships take place in Cairns, Australia from 5-10 September.

Find out how to get into mountain biking with this useful guide.

Top videos

Top Stories

Andy Ruiz punches Anthony Joshua
  • From the section Boxing
  • Comments
Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
  • From the section Football
Nigel Pearson
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Chelsea
  • From the section Football
Mark Allen
  • From the section Snooker
Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua
Video
  • From the section Boxing