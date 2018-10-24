The Wales wheelchair rugby league team has called for a total ban on flash photography at tournaments, after one of their players suffered a seizure thought to have been triggered by a flash.

The team includes two players who have photo-sensitive epilepsy and there are concerns for their safety if spectators are allowed to use flashes.

The Rugby League International Federation has said in a statement that it would seek to ban flash photography in future: "The policy adopted to bar flash photography within halls will be part of the recommendations for future wheelchair events."

BBC Wales' Brendon Williams reports.