Welsh sprinter Jordan Howe praises coach Christian Malcolm after winning a silver medal in the T35 100m at the World Para-athletics Championships in London.

The 21-year-old from Cardiff has previously reached the finals of two Paralympic Games and won four bronze medals in European competitions.

Malcolm, 38, who retired from competition in 2014, won the 1998 World Junior 100m and 200m titles and reached the Olympic 200m final twice.

The Newport native competed at four Commonwealth Games - winning 200m silver in Kuala Lumpur in 1998 and a bronze in the same event in Delhi 12 years later.