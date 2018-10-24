Ed Jackson: 'My challenge to walk again'

  • From the section Wales

Dragons forward Ed Jackson has been reflecting on his remarkable recovery after a swimming pool accident left him with a fractured neck.

Jackson suffered a serious spinal injury after accidentally diving into the shallow end of a pool at a friend's party on 8 April.

The 28-year-old, who has also played for Bath, Wasps, London Welsh and Doncaster Knights, only signed a contract extension with the Dragons last December.

He told BBC Wales Sport he's had "little wins every week" in the three months of his recovery and hopes to get full movement back in his arms and legs.

