Welsh 400m runner Seren Bundy-Davies says she has a point to prove in next year's Commonwealth Games following disappointment in Rio.

Bundy-Davies finished last in her 400m heat at the 2016 Olympics, running two seconds slower than her personal best.

The 22-year-old sat out the indoor season in order to give herself the best chance of qualifying for the World Championships in London this summer.

And looking further ahead, Davies has a podium finish in Australia in 2018 in her sights.