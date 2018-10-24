Toby Faletau v Billy Vunipola

The battle of the number eights will go a long way to deciding Saturday's Six Nations match between England and Wales according to several pundits.

The meeting of cousins Taulupe Faletau of Wales and England's Billy Vunipola is being touted as one of the key confrontations at Twickenham.

Wales captain Sam Warburton agrees with that assessment.

"If either has a very good game it's going to go a long way towards that team winning the match," he said.

Wales coach Warren Gatland has called the game a cup final which will probably decide the tournament.