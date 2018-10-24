If Wales coach Warren Gatland needs a motivational speaker ahead of the Six Nations showdown against England then Clive Rowlands could be his man.

The former scrum-half captained his country on his debut against England in 1963 and suggests that the passion of the fixture could even motivate him to put in a decent performance at 77 years of age.

Rowlands, who coached Wales to a Grand Slam in 1971, managed the British and Irish Lions and was president of the Welsh Rugby Union, took Sport Wales on a trip down memory lane.

