It was the kick that broke the hearts of the Scots and earned Paul Thorburn a place in the record books.

When Finlay Calder was adjudged to have late-tackled Jonathan Davies, the penalty was awarded 70 yards, eight and a half inches from the Scotland posts - 64.2m in new money.

Wales were leading 16-15 but had conceded three tries and were under pressure.

Full-back Thorburn placed the ball near the Wales 10 metre line and hammered the ball between the posts in front of an astonished Cardiff Arms Park crowd, accompanied by an equally memorable commentary by Bill McClaren.

Wales won the match 22-15 and, 30 years on from that game on 1 February, 1986, it remains the longest successful kick in an international match.

To quote the legendary McClaren: "I've seen all the great goal kickers in the world... but I've never seen a kick like this one."