Welsh golfer Rhys Davies cites marriage and then having his wife Deidre to caddie for him as contributing to his return to the European Tour.

Sport Wales caught up with Davies to reflect on a year which saw him win twice on the Challenge Tour and regain his playing rights in the top tier for 2016.

He will be joined by Welsh regulars Jamie Donaldson and Bradley Dredge and Q-School graduate Stuart Manley.

You can watch BBC Sport Wales every Friday on BBC Two Wales and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.