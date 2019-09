Former goalkeeper Jimmy Rimmer met up with Sport Wales' Gareth Rhys Owen ahead of the clash of two of Jimmy's former clubs - Swansea City and Manchester United.

Rimmer won the European Cup under Sir Matt Busby for Manchester United in 1968 and went on to win his second winners medal 14 years later with Aston Villa.

