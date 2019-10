The London 2012 Olympics had a tag line Inspire a Generation - and that is exactly what happened to 29-year-old Sarah-Jayne Farthing from Cardiff.

After seeing Jade Jones win taekwondo gold in London 2012, Farthing ditched her "party-animal lifestyle" and went to her nearest taekwondo club.

Three years later she is Welsh number one in the 49kg discipline for Olympic-style taekwondo.

