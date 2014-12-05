Mickey Thomas' FA Cup wonder goal

It is one of the most memorable goals in FA Cup History. Trailing 1-0 at home to Arsenal in the Third Round of the FA Cup, Wrexham are awarded a free kick.

The man who picked the ball up was 37-year-old Mickey Thomas. What went through his mind? Did he have a plan?

There's more from Mickey on Sport Wales as he previews Wrexham's Second Round FA Cup tie against Maidstone

You can watch Sport Wales every Friday, BBC Two Wales at 19:00 GMT, or on iPlayer for seven days after transmission.

