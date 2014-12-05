Mickey Thomas' FA Cup wonder goal

It is one of the most memorable goals in FA Cup History. Trailing 1-0 at home to Arsenal in the Third Round of the FA Cup, Wrexham are awarded a free kick.

The man who picked the ball up was 37-year-old Mickey Thomas. What went through his mind? Did he have a plan?

There's more from Mickey on Sport Wales as he previews Wrexham's Second Round FA Cup tie against Maidstone which is live on Match of The Day Wales at 17.15 GMT on BBC Two Wales on Saturday, 6 December.

You can watch Sport Wales every Friday, BBC Two Wales at 19:00 GMT, or on iPlayer for seven days after transmission.