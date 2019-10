His hero is Ryan Giggs, he would like comedian Peter Kay to join him for dinner and his favourite holiday destination is Ibiza. But who did Tottenham and Wales left-back Ben Davies reveal as being the most famous person he has ever met?

Davies, 21, joined Spurs from Swansea City in the summer.

You can see more of the interview with Ben Davies on Sport Wales on BBC Two Wales on Friday, 7 November at 19:00 GMT and on the BBC iPlayer.