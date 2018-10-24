Swansea City legend Alan Curtis remembers his favourite goal for the Swans in an interview with Sport Wales.

It was the opening day of the 1981/82 season, and Division One giants Leeds United were the visitors to the Vetch Field.

Curtis' weaving run was followed by a drilled effort into the top corner, helping Swansea to a 5-1 win.

You can watch the full interview with Alan Curtis on Sport Wales, Friday, 31 October at 19:00 GMT on BBC Two Wales.

He reflects on his three spells at Swansea, as well as his time at Leeds and Cardiff City.

Sport Wales is available on iPlayer for seven days after transmission.