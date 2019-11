Wales' number one female golfer, Amy Boulden tells Sport Wales TV about her ambitions to one day win a major and her thoughts on prize money inequality.

Boulden, 21, secured a third top-five finish on the Ladies European Tour in 2014 and reveals a move to America could be on the cards.

