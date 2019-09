A dark shadow has hung over rugby league after Welsh prop Ben Flower was sent off for Wigan against St Helens just two minutes into the Grand Final.

His punches led to a six-month ban - the longest in the Super League history.

So is sporting aggression simply becoming violence?

Steffan Garrero takes a look to see if sport has crossed the line.

