GB beach volleyball player Robin Miedzybrodzki is not your typical aspiring Olympian. He receives no public funding and in a bid to raise the £40-50,000 he needs to reach the 2012 Games, he has begun working as a trainee civil engineer for National Rail.

BBC Sport's Nick Hope caught up with Miedzybrodzki at his training base in Yorkshire.

