Non Stanford: ‘I tried to soak it all up and enjoy it’
Non Stanford relished the "amazing crowds" in Munich as she made the final international appearance of her career at the European Championships.
The Welsh triathlete, a former World champion, had won gold for Great Britain before competing in the team relay.
Stanford said Great Britain has "a huge crop of talent" and was looking forward to watching their progress in the future.
