With exactly 100 days to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, former world triathlon champion Non Stanford tells BBC Sport Wales why a medal would be the "cherry on top of the cake" in her career.

Stanford won the world title in her debut senior season in 2013 and went on to finish fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics and eighth for Team Wales at the 2018 Commonwealths.

Now, in what the 33-year-old says is the "twilight" of her career, Stanford is hoping for one last big performance in the city in which she first started triathlon.