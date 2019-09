Britain's Jonny Brownlee ran barefoot carrying his broken bike for the final half-lap of the cycling discipline after crashing in wet conditions at the Yokohama World Series triathlon.

Brownlee, who was competing in his first triathlon since collapsing and being carried over the line by brother Alistair at last year's World Series finale in Mexico, eventually finished 42nd.

Available to UK users only.

READ MORE:Jonny Brownlee carries bike after crash at Yokohama World Series triathlon