Watch highlights as world number one Carlos Alcaraz beats Daniil Medvedev 6-3 6-3 6-3 to reach his first ever Wimbledon final, where he will face defending champion Novak Djokovic who will be making a record 35th Grand Slam final appearance.

MATCH REPORT: Dominant Djokovic into SW19 final and faces Alcaraz

Follow Wimbledon coverage across BBC iPlayer , BBC Sounds & the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.