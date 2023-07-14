Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz beats Daniil Medvedev to reach his first ever SW19 final
Watch highlights as world number one Carlos Alcaraz beats Daniil Medvedev 6-3 6-3 6-3 to reach his first ever Wimbledon final, where he will face defending champion Novak Djokovic who will be making a record 35th Grand Slam final appearance.
