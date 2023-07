Watch highlights as Marketa Vondrousova makes history, becoming the first unseeded player to reach a Wimbledon women's singles final in the Open era after beating Elina Svitolina 6-3 6-3.

MATCH REPORT: Vondrousova ends Svitolina run to reach final

Follow Wimbledon coverage across BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds & the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.