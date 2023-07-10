Belarusian Victoria Azarenka is booed as she leaves court one at Wimbledon following here fourth round defeat by Elina Svitolina.

Ukraine's Svitolina has not shaken hands with Russian or Belarusian players since the war in Ukraine started, a decision which Azarenka says she "respected" but also she did not believe she should have "stayed and waited" at the end of the match.

