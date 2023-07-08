Wimbledon 2023: Katie Boulter beaten by Elena Rybakina as British singles hopes end - higlights
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch highlights as British number one Katie Boulter loses to defending Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in straight sets, ending British interest in the singles draw.
MATCH REPORT: Boulter outclassed as Rybakina ends British interest
Follow Wimbledon coverage across BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds & the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.