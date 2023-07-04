Wimbledon 2023: Andy Murray thanks Roger Federer for support in funny Centre Court moment
Watch as Britain's Andy Murray thanks eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer for his support during his first-round win over Ryan Peniston on Centre Court.
MATCH REPORT: Murray maintains perfect Wimbledon first-round record
