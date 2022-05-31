Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray tells BBC's Laura Scott that the ATP and WTA taking away Wimbledon's ranking points this year is "not what the majority of the players wanted" and that he is "not sure who actually benefits because players will still turn up and play".

The ATP and WTA made the decision after Russian and Belarusian players were banned from the event because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

