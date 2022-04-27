American Pam Shriver, a winner of 22 Grand Slam doubles titles, tells BBC Sport she wants to see safer tennis coaching for all levels.

Last week, she said she was in an "inappropriate and damaging" relationship with former coach Don Candy during her playing career.

If you've been affected by issues raised in this video, there is information and support available on BBC Action Line.