Elina Svitolina, Uktaine's highest-ranked tennis player, says Russian and Belarusian players should be allowed to play at Wimbledon if they condemn the invasion of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin’s regime.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club has confirmed that players from both countries will not be allowed to compete at this year’s championships.

Speaking to 5 Live Breakfast's Rick Edwards, former Wimbledon semi-finalist Svitolina said silence from her colleagues is a betrayal and "they have to speak up and choose their side".

READ MORE:Svitolina says Russians who denounce Ukraine invasion should play