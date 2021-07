Ashleigh Barty says winning her first Wimbledon is "better than I ever imagined" after beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 to become the first Australian women's champion for 41 years.

READ MORE:Wimbledon 2021: Ashleigh Barty beats Karolina Pliskova to win title

Watch live coverage of Wimbledon 2021 on BBC TV, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.